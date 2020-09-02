Ex-Maharashtra Ranji Player Shekhar Gawli Dies After Igatpuri Trekking Accident

Former Maharashtra Ranji trophy cricketer Shekhar Gawli, who was missing since Tuesday, was found dead on Wednesday. Reportedly, the 45-year-old died after falling in a 250-deep valley while trekking in Igatpuri, which is a hill station located in the Western Ghats. According to the local police, Shekhar Gawli went for trekking in Igatpuri, Nashik along with his friends. It is speculated that he lost his balance while trying to click a selfie on a tall stone, which led to him falling in the valley.

ALSO READ | I Treat Raina Like Son But Don't Own Him; Can't Decide On His Comeback: Srinivasan

Shekhar Gawli was a former assistant coach of the Maharashtra Ranji team and the fitness trainer for the state's U-23 side for 3 years. He had also represented Maharashtra in two first-class games as a right-hand batsman and a leg spinner in 1997-1998. Gawli had picked up 3 wickets during his two matches with the Maharashtra side.

Maharashtra Cricket Association mourns Shekhar Gawli's death

The Maharashtra Cricket Association confirmed the news through their Twitter account, where the board offered its condolences to friends and family of the deceased. Gawli is survived by two children and a wife.

In a tragic incident our former player and current Trainer of Maharashtra team Shekhar Gawli, passed away tragically .Our condolences to his family and friends .We are all with his family in this tragic situation.

May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻

RIP Shekhar Gawli 💐#rip pic.twitter.com/q4QdSUIHJ6 — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MaharashtraCric) September 2, 2020

The Maharashtra Cricket Association in the tweet wrote about the death of Shekhar Gawli and the tragic nature of it. The board assured that they are with the family of their former player and U-23 fitness trainer. The locals searched for him when he was nowhere to be found on Tuesday, but failed as it had got dark. When the search resumed on Wednesday morning with police officials and a few people to have gone Igatpuri trekking, they found Gawli's body in the valley. They found the former cricket's body at around 10 AM on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | KLCC Vs RCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

It is interesting to note that some top Maharashtra players, including CSK squad members such as Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaekwad, have not yet commented on the matter.

ALSO READ | ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam Drops 10 Points, Only 45 Ahead Of Second-placed KL Rahul

IPL 2020 inching closer

The Indian domestic season is uncertain as of now but the UAE is set to host the IPL 2020 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10. All the franchises are currently stationed in the UAE, with several teams resuming their training sessions as well ahead of the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting To Ensure DC Peaks At The 'right Time'; 'Rahane & Ashwin Will Be Key'

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat Recovers From COVID-19 Infection Within A Week Of Testing Positive

Image source: MCA twitter