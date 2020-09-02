IPL 2020 Introduces Unique Contact Tracing Electronic Badges For All Bio-bubble Members?

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) inching closer, the BCCI is striving to ensure that the tournament is conducted in the safest possible environment. As per ANI, the BCCI has introduced yet another method of securing all the stakeholders present in UAE for the IPL 2020. All the players, support staff and everyone present for the IPL 2020 have been handed over contact tracing electronic badges.

IPL 2020 takes more precautionary measures after Deepak Chahar tests COVID-19 positive?

The BCCI is set to make it mandatory for everyone present to wear badges. The official added the small whistle-shaped badges will be Bluetooth-enabled and will prove to be of great help for the BCCI for contact tracing. These badges will provide the BCCI with comprehensive information regarding who is coming in contact with whom during the course of the IPL 2020.

This data will be utilized if someone gets infected with the COVID-19 virus. The players will have to wear the badges as soon as they step out of their rooms. They will also be given exemption from wearing the badges while they are on the field.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) COVID-19 fiasco:

It was earlier reported that several members from the CSK camp were tested positive for the novel virus, which raised a lot of concerns regarding the safety measures undertaken for IPL 2020 and the bio-secure bubble as well.

Confirming that all 13 infected players have tested COVID-19 negative, CSK CEO N Viswanathan affirmed that the franchise is likely to start practicing on Friday. However, the players are yet to undergo another test on Thursday. The two infected players - Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - will have to complete mandatory 14-day quarantine before joining the squad again.

In yet another blow to the CSK, Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 The stellar batsman has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. However, Raina claimed in an interview recently that he panicked due to 13 members testing COVID positive and hence, travelled back to India.

IPL 2020 inches closer

The Indian domestic season is uncertain as of now but the UAE is set to host the IPL 2020 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10. All the franchises are currently stationed in the UAE, with several teams resuming their training sessions as well ahead of the IPL 2020.

