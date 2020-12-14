Alex Carey Gives It Back To Allan Border After He Had Questioned Australia A's Attitude

Alex Carey has given a befitting reply to his countryman as well as former Australian skipper Allan Border after he had criticised Australia A for their lackluster performance against India in the second warm-up match that was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from December 11-13.

Border's comments did not go down well with Carey, who had led Australia A and he had no hesitation in expressing displeasure after his side had ensured that the contest ended in a stalemate just when it seemed that they would suffer a humiliating defeat.

'The attitude wasn't bad': Alex Carey

After the conclusion of the match, Carey was asked what he had reckoned about AB's comments, and the Australia A skipper was quick enough to respond that their attitude was not bad after all.

“Absolutely, I love talking to the greats that have been in Australian cricket and picking their brain,” Carey said. “One of Australia’s best captains and players, I would love to have a chat with AB. I guess, personally being out there, the attitude wasn’t bad. We were trying. We had difficult situations with our bowlers, as I mentioned, making sure they got the right overs in", said Australia's limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman.

At the same time, the middle-order batsman also revealed why their bowlers struggled during India's second innings as they were taken to the cleaners by Hanuma Vihari (104) and Rishabh Pant (103) at regular intervals.

“It was difficult out there with two set batters, and Rishabh slogging it the way he did. But I absolutely would love to sit down and chat with AB for all parts of my game,” he added.

READ: Allan Border Criticises Australia A For A Lacklustre Performance Against India

'They gave up': Allan Border

Earlier, Allan Border had said that the Australia A side had no intent whatsoever and that they had given up after the practice match was tied.

"They gave up. Australian cricket teams, you can handle getting beaten and we put in some poor performances, I've been part of quite a few. But I don't think you'd ever accuse Australian sides of not having a go," said Border while speaking to dailytelegraph.com.au after the tour game. Just their attitude. I don't blame them all but there was general. It's one of the worst lethargic performances I have seen in the last session of any cricket," the 1987 World Cup-winning captain added.

"This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance - an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all", he further added.

READ: Rishabh Pant Reveals What Had Charged Him Up To Score A Century Against Australia A

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.