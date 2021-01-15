Alex Carey Trolled For Nearly Forgetting To Make Call During Bat Flip At BBL 2021: WATCH

There was an unusual sight at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday as the Adelaide Strikers captain Alex Carey forgot to make the call at the bat flip (the Big Bash twist on the coin toss) before the Strikers vs Stars game on Friday. Carey was the stand-in captain for the Adelaide Strikers as they took on Glenn Maxwell and his Melbourne Stars.

Captain Kez almost forgot to call but we got there and won the flip 👊 Let’s have a bowl! #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hAbcJjxOBb — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 15, 2021

Alex Carey forgets to call during bat flip; trolled

Perhaps unused to these new duties - Carey is captaining in place of Travis Head who has been called away to be a part of the national squad playing India at the moment - the Adelaide Strikers captain Alex Carey almost forgot to call during the bat flip before the Strikers vs Stars game at the MCG on Friday. It didn't become a huge incident though, as it no doubt had the potential to with both Carey and Maxwell laughing it off. The Strikers eventually won the flip and chose to bowl first - the first in a series of things that went horribly wrong for them today.

As the match proceeded, it became increasingly clear that it was not the Strikers' day. Badly out of form until now and with calls for his removal growing, West Indian opener Andre Fletcher decided that this was going to be the day he proved all his detractors wrong. The 33-year-old scored a whopping 89* off just 49 balls, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd and a long-drawn embrace from his captain after taking his team to 179. Having lost their star spinner Rashid Khan - who left to resume his duties with the Afghanistan national side - the Strikers could barely make a dent in the Stars' batting lineup.

Come time to bat, Carey and his team crumbled like a house of cards, with just three people managing to reach double figures - Matt Renshaw (20), Jonathan Wells (18) and Jake Weatherald (10). Adam Zampa took a well deserved 5 for 17, as the team bundled out the Strikers for a mere 68 runs - 21 runs less than what Fletcher alone managed. Despite having the same 20 points as the Stars, the Strikers now find themselves in 6th place on the BBL points table. The Stars meanwhile, are on the verge of assuring themselves a place in the BBL 2020-21 playoffs. They are in 4th place on the BBL points table.

India vs Australia 4th Test update

Alongside the BBL 2020-21, the Australian Men's team is playing India in the hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since the 2014-15 season. With the series level at 1-1 the hosts are at 274/5 at the end of Day 1. Day 2 starts at 5:00 AM IST on January 16.

Image Credits: Screenshot from Strikers BBL Twitter

