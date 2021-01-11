Rashid Khan Paid Unique Tribute By Adelaide Strikers Ahead Of 50th BBL Game: WATCH

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has emerged to be a lucrative buy for franchise-based cricket leagues globally. The cricketer's ability to pick crucial breakthroughs while also restricting the opposition's scoring rate has made him a force to reckon with, especially in the shortest format. The wrist-spinner is currently plying his trade for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL 2020-21, and the side shared a lovely tribute to the cricketer ahead of his 50th match.

Rashid Khan wickets: Adelaide Strikers share compilation of skilful spinner's dismissals

22-year-old Rashid Khan has proved to be an invaluable asset for the Adelaide Strikers and has contributed significantly towards the success of the side over the years. The 36th match of the BBL 2020-21 featuring the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Stars was a momentous game for Rashid Khan, as it was the player's 50th appearance in the Australian T20 league.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Takes EPIC Dig At Steve Smith Again After Fans Accuse Aussie Of 'cheating'

Ahead of the special match, the Adelaide Strikers took to their social media accounts where they paid a fantastic tribute to the star cricketer. The team shared a compilation video of Rashid Khan's wickets and suggested how they now have fifty-plus reasons to celebrate. The youngster has 72 wickets to his name in the Big Bash League, and apart from his heroics with the ball, he has also played numerous entertaining cameos as a batsman.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Tweets With Pride After SCG Draw, Indian Keeper Turns From 'Zero To Hero'

Strikers vs Stars live updates:

The Adelaide Strikers trumped the Melbourne Stars by 5 wickets after an exhilarating contest. The Melbourne Stars could only manage to post a total of 149, despite vital contributions from Marcus Stoinis (47) and Nic Maddinson (48). Rashid Khan was spectacular with the ball once again and claimed two crucial wickets. The Strikers chased down the total comfortably with five wickets to spare and now find themselves at third place on the points table. The Melbourne Stars' dismal run continues and they occupy the penultimate position on the standings.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Team-mates For Showing Intent As SCG Test Ends In A Stalemate

Rashid Khan IPL 2020 price:

The incredible player has been an integral part of the Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League since the 2017 season of the cash-rich league. The spinner also takes home a hefty paycheck for representing the David Warner-led side. The Rashid Khan IPL 2020 price was a staggering ₹9 crore. Having represented the team in 62 matches, the bowler has picked up 75 wickets in the league.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid Birthday Becomes Top Twitter Trend As Fans, Ex-teammates Wish 'The Wall'

Image source: Adelaide Strikers Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.