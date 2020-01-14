Australia's Bowlers Torment India's Altered Batting Line-up As Hosts Set 256-run Target

Taking on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede, India ended their first innings with 255 runs at the loss of 10 wickets. After being put to bat first by the Aussies, India lost an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and got off to a slow start with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitching an important partnership. However, KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by just three runs and soon after that Pat Cummins bagged the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan who was the highest scorer for the Indian team with 74 runs.

Aussies rattle tinkered Indian batting order

Skipper Kohli came out to bat at number four, a position which he has come in at only for the second time since 2015. The change in batting order did not help the hosts as even Kohli departed early without having any impact on the game. Pant and Jadeja then stitched a partnership to steady the innings for a short while. Once the wicket of Jadeja fell while he was at 25, Rishabh Pant had a rather unfortunate dismissal at 28 as he fell to Pat Cummins.

Australia had a formidable pace attack with Mitchell Starc picking three while Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson scalped two wickets each. Spinners, Zampa and Agar also managed to pick up a wicket each as they restricted India at 255

Zampa gets Kohli, again

Off-spinner Adam Zampa scalped the wicket of skipper Virat Kohli yet again as he caught and bowled the Indian captain early in his innings. Prior to this, Zampa has got the prestigious wicket four times in One-Day Internationals and twice in T20 cricket. However, netizens criticised the Indian side for tinkering with the batting order after deciding to play three opener due to which Kohli had to bat at number 4.

(Image Credits: ICC Twitter)