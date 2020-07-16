ALM Vs JKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Almhult CC will play the second match of their day against Jonkoping CA in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 16 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction, ALM vs JKP Dream11 team and ALM vs JKP Dream11 top picks.

ALM vs JKP Dream11 preview

ALM play their second match against JKP, a team that is unbeaten in the tournament so far and once again they will have to play really well to beat their opponents. JKP will look to carry on their winning momentum and remain unbeaten with a win over ALM

ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs JKP Dream11 team

ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs JKP Dream11 team: ALM

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs JKP Dream11 team: JKP

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

ALM vs JKP Dream11 top picks

Here's our ALM vs JKP Dream11 top picks for the ALM vs JKP Dream11 match

N Batcha, S Sahak, S Shirzad

ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs JKP probable playing XI

ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs JKP probable playing XI: ALM

D Adhikari, V Palwankar, R Ganju, S Sahak, A Tahir, J Khan, I Sabawoon, Z Qarebullah, I Singh, A Shah and A Meer

ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs JKP probable playing XI: JKP

B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, M Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad.

ALM vs JKP Dream11 team

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Prediction

As per our ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction, JKP will be favourite to win the match.

Note: The ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction, ALM vs JKP Dream11 top picks and ALM vs JKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALM vs JKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)