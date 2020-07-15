England Announces Squad For 2nd Test Against Windies; Anderson & Wood Rested

Pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against West Indies. Stuart Broad and Sam Curran have been named as their replacement by the management.

The England and Wales Cricket Board in an official statement apprised about the changes in the squad, adding that Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, gets his first call-up to the senior squad.

"The National Selectors have made three changes to the squad. Lancashire seamer James Anderson and Durham quick Mark Wood are both rested," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in an official statement.

"Surrey left-arm seamer Sam Curran is added to the squad alongside Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, who gets his first call-up to the senior squad," it added.

Earlier in the day, England skipper Joe Root, who returned from paternity leave after missing the first game, on Wednesday announced that Joe Denly will miss the second Test as he failed to convert opportunities in the first match of the series. Meanwhile, England is trailing 0-1 in the three-match series as they lost the opening Test by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

England Men's second Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Root Back To Face Windies

Joe Root will be reinstalled as England captain on Thursday with his team in very familiar territory. With Root absent so he could be with his wife for the birth of their second child, England lost the first Test against the West Indies last week in what was the first international cricket match since the sport's shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It leaves England with a bizarre record of having lost the first Test in eight of the team's last 10 series.

