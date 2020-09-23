ALV Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Alvalade CC is all set to take on Royal CC Lisbon in the league match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Wednesday, September 23. The live streaming will begin at 1:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, ALV vs RCCL match prediction, ALV vs RCCL Dream11 team and the probable ALV vs RCCL playing 11. The ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

ALV vs RCCL live: ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the sides are currently at the bottom of the points after the opening round of matches. ALV has just one win against their name having beaten Rossia CC by 6 wickets. Apart from that, ALV has failed to win any other matches placing them 5th in six team contest.

Also Read: Jofra Archer's Heroics At The Death Against Chennai Breaks The Internet, See Tweets

RCCL lost to Amigos CC Ansiao by 29 runs and are currently at the bottom of the table with no points to show. Expect the ALV vs RCCL live match to be a great contest as both the teams will be eyeing to field their strongest players in the ALV vs RCCL dream11 team.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Hits 4 Sixes In 2 Balls, Smashes Lungi Ngidi For 30 Runs In The Final Over

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ALV vs RCCL Dream11 team

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: ALV vs RCCL playing 11: ALV squad

Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gagan preet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.

Also Read: David Miller Has Forgettable Rajasthan Debut, Gets Out Without Facing A Ball; Watch Here

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: ALV vs RCCL playing 11: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the ALV vs RCCL Dream11 team

Rao Muhammad

Parveen Singh Jr

Sukhwinder Singh

ALV vs RCCL live: ALV vs RCCL Dream11 team

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction

As per our ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, ALV will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, ALV vs RCCL top picks and ALV vs RCCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALV vs RCCL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode