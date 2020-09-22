Jofra Archer's Heroics At The Death Against Chennai Breaks The Internet, See Tweets

Just as Chennai thought it had could breathe a sigh of relief with the dismissal of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith, English speedster Jofra Archer took Sharjah by storm as he went ballistic. Archer slammed 24 runs off 2 legal deliveries in the last over of the innings which was bowled by Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi. His innings of 27 runs in the last over also helped Rajasthan cruise past the 200-mark and setting a target of 217 for Chennai to chase.

Here's how Archer's innings broke the internet:

#RRvCSK

CSK relaxing after taking wickets of RR



Meanwhile Archer : pic.twitter.com/VWl71kiAFM — NitinV69 (@nitin_vidua) September 22, 2020

Jofra Archer career ODI runs: 27



Jofra Archer runs in eight balls today: 27#IPL2020 #RRvCSK — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 22, 2020

Jofra Archer when he saw Sanju Samson hitting sixes pic.twitter.com/Jd0jvN9Quu — ْ (@trippymaymay) September 22, 2020

CSK : Finally all the batsmen are out. 😌



Archer : pic.twitter.com/RHqnZu2fbM — Atharva 💭 (@mad_you_all) September 22, 2020

Samson, Smith anchor Rajasthan past 200

Losing the toss and being put to bat first, Rajasthan got off to a flyer as Sanju Samson rained sixes at Sharjah despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early. The number three batsman left skipper Steve Smith gazing as he smashed the ball across the park. Samson hit 9 maximums as he scored 74 off just 32 deliveries.

It was then skipper Smith who else one end strong while wickets fell continuously from the other end. However, the skipper was sent back to the pavilion by Chennai's star bowler of the night - Sam Curran - after scoring 69. Just when Chennai thought that they had pulled things back and slowed the runs, Jofra Archer ran riot in the last over tearing apart Proteas pacer. The Englishman four sixes off just two valid balls taking Rajasthan past the 200-mark and setting a target of 217 for Chennai to chase.

READ | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Batsmen Breaking The Shackles

READ | David Miller Has Forgettable Rajasthan Debut, Gets Out Without Facing A Ball; Watch Here