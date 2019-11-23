Ambati Rayudu Opts Out Of Ranji Trophy, Cites Politics In HCA As The Reason

Amabati Rayadu’s career this year has seen a lot of highs and lows. He was once seen as the solution to India’s No.4 problem in the white-ball format. However, just before the World Cup in England, he was shown the door in favour of '3D player' Vijay Shankar. Reacting to this, Rayudu took to Twitter and took a sly dig at the national selectors. Even though Shankar was injured, Rayudu didn't get the nod (Mayank Agarwal was called in as his replacement). Rayudu thought he had had enough and called it quits. However, he made a U-turn some months later and expressed his desire to play again.

Ambati Rayudu Ranji Trophy season

The Hyderabad batsman had led the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament. In the latest developments surrounding the player, the right-hander expressed his inability to play the Ranji Trophy season.

According to a report published in a leading media publication, the cricketer has sent a letter to RA Swaroop (chairman of the senior selection committee of Hyderabad Cricket) where he has stated that he would not be available for the Ranji season.

Ambati Rayudu attacks HCA

He also launched a stinging attack at the Hyderabad team. He said that the politics going on inside the team made it uncomfortable for him to play. Not only that, but he also tweeted to Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and asked him to look into the rampant corruption prevailing at HCA.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

This won’t be the first time that Rayadu has taken such a step. Last year, he quit red-ball cricket to prolong his career in white-ball cricket. His decision backfired because a lack of match-practice affected his performance against New Zealand and Australia.

He finished as the top-run getter in the New Zealand series. However, the way he was dismissed against both pace and seam didn't help his cause. This, followed by the rise of Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar meant that he fell behind in the pecking order.

With Rayudu no longer available to lead the side, Hyderabad will be led by B Sandeep, who was the side's top run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu retains his place in Chennai Super Kings side

Ambati Rayadu managed to retain his place in the Chennai Super Kings side for the IPL 2020 season. In 2018, he was the top-scorer for Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu scored over 600 runs as the Super Kings went all the way to win the title on their return to the league. after serving a two-year suspension. However, he had a poor season in 2019 as he managed just 282 runs in 17 innings which did hamper his World Cup hopes to a certain extent.

Rayudu, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2013, featured in 55 ODIs, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05.