'Americans Trying Their Best To Qualify For ODI WC': PM Modi Wishes US Cricket Team

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India in October-November

The qualifier for the coveted tournament is being held in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9

Apart from the United States, nine other teams are part of the qualifiers for the World Cup

PM Modi wishes the US Cricket Team

PM Modi commended the US cricket team's efforts and wished them good luck and success in their quest to qualify for the Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later that year. Meanwhile, the United States has been eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers after having lost three in three matches.

#WATCH | Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The… pic.twitter.com/996i2fkdJx — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

In addition to their participation in international cricket, USA is also preparing to host the Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 competition, scheduled to take place from July 13 to 30. Indian Premier League franchises including the likes of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders have bought stakes in the MLC teams.

PM Modi's state dinner

The State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden was attended by over 400 guests, including notable personalities such as Indian industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, as well as CEOs of prominent companies like Google and Apple.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the US Congress and interacted with American lawmakers. He was received at the US Senate with loud applause and chants of 'Modi-Modi' from the Indian diaspora in the visitors' gallery.

