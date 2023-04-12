Amid Bad Form India Superstar Continues To Dominate ICC Rankings, Ahead Of Babar Azam

Latest ICC Rankings: Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav seems to be going through a bad phase wherein he has not been able to score runs either in international cricket or in the Indian Premier League for quite sometime now. The right-handed Mumbai batsman who is often considered the new Mr. 360 due to his wide range of shots hasn't been able to get going and score runs in his last six innings in cricket and has just scored 16 runs. This includes three ODI matches vs Australia and the first three Indian Premier League matches he has played for Mumbai Indians so far.

Suryakumar Yadav however despite his bad form has continued his diminance as the number one batsman in the ICC Men's Player T20I Rankings and has 906 rating points. Surya is followed by Pakistani batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam at number 2 and number 3 positions with 811 and 755 rating points respectively. The Indian cricket team last played a T20I match in February 2023 and still, after a gap of three months, Suryakumar has not played any T20I match but still is at the number 1 spot.

Suryakumar Yadav tops the ICC Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 and till now has just managed to score one run from three matches. Surya, with his unbelievable stroke making capabilities dominated the shortest format of the game for the last one and a half years, but as of now he is going through a bad patch and is failing to break out of it.

Surya's bad phase started when playing against Australia he registered an unwanted record and got out for golden ducks in three consecutive matches. Suryakumar's bad run didn't stop here and the right-handed batsman has scored just 16 runs from three matches he played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the key players for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and also the backbone of their middle order. With Surya not performing, the MI batting also seems to be suffering which is why till now they have just won just one match from the three the team has played. The five-time IPL champions led by Rohit Sharma would want Suryakumar Yadav to return to form and also contribute to the team's performance due to which they can win matches and strengthen their position in the points table.