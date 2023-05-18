Amitabh Bachchan Calls This Kid Future Of Indian Cricket; Turns Out He Is From Pakistan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday uploaded a video of a little boy playing some fantastic cricket shots on his official Instagram handle. The video shows the boy hitting the ball in all directions and playing various kinds of shots including the cover drive. At one point in the video, the boy perfectly imitates former India captain MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot. Amitabh Bachchan shared the video assuming the kid is India, however, it later turned out that the boy is from Pakistan.

"…. the future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption of the post. However, netizens turned up in the comment section in large numbers and pointed out that the kid is actually from Pakistan and not from India. "Not an Indian kid - He’s a Pakistani kid from Sindh Province," one individual commented. "@amitabhbachchan Check the real id of this little boy is a Pakistani cricketer, not Indian cricket... Btw Great talent of Little boy," another user wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan pays a fine for a traffic violation

Amitabh Bachchan recently garnered headlines after being fined by the Mumbai traffic police for riding a pillion on a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. The incident occurred a few days ago when Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram, saying that a kind gentleman helped him get to work on time in Mumbai's "unsolvable traffic." Bachchan could be seen sitting on the backside of the motorcycle without a helmet. The actor apparently took a lift to his workplace.

After netizens pointed out that Bachchan was not wearing a helmet, Mumbai traffic police came into action and slapped Rs. 1000 fine on the veteran superstar. As per reports, Bachchan has paid the fine for the traffic violation, however, the post is still up on his social media handle.

"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner," Bachchan wrote in the caption of his post.

Image: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan