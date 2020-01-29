NZ Vs Ind: Rohit Sharma Becomes 4th Indian To Score 10,000 Runs Purely As Opener

The T20I action resumed between New Zealand and India as the two teams squared off in Hamilton on Wednesday for the third game of the series. Rohit Sharma cracked a 40-ball 65 to power India’s total to 179-5 from their 20 overs. The right-hander notched up his 20th T20I half-century with his latest exploits. During the course of his innings, the ‘Hitman’ added another feather to his already illustrious cap.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma scales 10,000 runs for India

In the Indian innings, Rohit Sharma plummeted Hamish Bennett for 27 runs from the final powerplay over. In the same over, the star batsman also completed 10,000 international runs across all formats as India’s opener. He joined the likes of former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as other Indians to have achieved the feat.

Rohit Sharma was promoted to open the innings during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England. The move reaped dividends as the ‘Men in Blue’ went on to win that tournament. Since then, both Rohit Sharma alongside Indian captain Virat Kohli have been considered as the stalwarts of the strong Indian line-up.

In 77 T20Is, Rohit Sharma has scored 2,326 runs. Meanwhile in ODIs, the Mumbai-based batsman has scored 7,148 runs in 140 matches. Even though he was promoted to open in Tests only in late 2019, Rohit Sharma has already amassed 556 runs in 6 innings at a Bradmanesque average of 92.67.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I Updates

Meanwhile, India need to defend 179 runs against New Zealand in pursuit of an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. At the time of publishing, New Zealand reached 128-3 from 15 overs. They required another 52 runs from 30 balls.

