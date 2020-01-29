NZ Vs Ind 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Helps India Clinch Super Over Thriller For Series Win

After a furious onslaught of boundary-hitting display, India defeated New Zealand in a see-saw thrilling contest at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand once again found themselves in a ‘Super Over’ situation after Mohammed Shami restricted Black Caps to 179-6. India’s win now enables them to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I Match Report

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I India innings

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first. India, riding on Rohit Sharma’s sparkling 40-ball 65, scored 179-5 from their allotted 20 overs. Hamish Bennett took 3 wickets in an expensive spell of 3-54 from 4 overs. Indian captain Virat Kohli also anchored majority of the Indian innings by scoring 38 from 27 balls.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I New Zealand innings

Kane Williamson played a lone hand in New Zealand’s run-chase, top-scoring with 95 from just 48 balls. The right-hander kept the required rate under check for the majority of the innings. With 9 runs required from the last over, both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor perished to Mohammed Shami to end the game in a thrilling tie.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I Super Over

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I New Zealand's Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah bowled to Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill in a one-over tie-breaker challenge. Williamson led the onslaught with a six and a boundary before Guptill himself finished off with another four towards midwicket. New Zealand finished at 17-0.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I India's Super Over

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul arrived to the crease with an uphill task ahead. New Zealand Tim Southee hit the block-hole twice in the first two deliveries to hold India back at just 3-0. However, Rohit Sharma slammed back-to-back sixes when 10 runs were required from the last 2 balls to pull off an unlikely victory.

Image credits: ICC Twitter