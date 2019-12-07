Amitabh Bachchan Sounds Warning To West Indies As Kohli Ticks Them Off His Book

From superstars to former cricketers, India's skipper Virat Kohli's magical knock against West Indies had left everyone in awe and admiration as Kohli led the Indian side to victory in their highest run-chase in T20Is. The Indian skipper led from the front with a fluent 94-run knock as India chased down 208 runs with eight balls to spare. Kohli's knock included some magical strokes and big hits that got the fans riled up including two magnificent flicks that were the talking point of his innings. Kohli, who was looking out of touch earlier in the innings, found form after he sent the ball past the boundary lines from the middle of his bat and seemed unstoppable since then, as he took apart each West Indies bowler.

READ | Virat Kohli's 'play Hard But Respect The Opponent' Attitude Wins Fans' Respect

As we got to see the aggressive side of Kohli in the 1st T20 after a long time, the celebrations that came with the skipper's attitude were an added privilege for the fans. It was a treat for the eyes of the spectators as Kohli ticked Williams' name off his book after dispatching him for a six, imitating Williams' style of celebration and exacting revenge from the Caribbean. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to dedicate a sequence to Virat Kohli for his magical knock from his movie Amar Akbar Anthony. Amitabh Bachchan, through the dialogue, sounded a warning to West Indies and asked them not to mess with Kohli or they would be beaten black and blue otherwise.

READ | KL Rahul Wants To Make Most Of The Opportunity Without Worrying About T20 WC

'You don't mess with Virat', says Amitabh Bachchan

T 3570 -

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ ...

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम ...

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

😜👏🤪

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

READ | KL Rahul Gives Chahal A Humourous Reminder Of The Gap Between Them In Run-scoring Charts

Kohli justifies notebook celebration

During the post-match presentation, Kohli was asked about the notebook celebrations during the game where Kohli ticked Williams' name off a notebook after dispatching his delivery for a maximum. Kohli revealed that he had exacted revenge on Williams as the West Indies bowler had gotten him out in Jamaica in 2017 and had celebrated in a similar fashion. Kohli, however, went on to add that it was done in a lighter moment and said that the attitude was to play hard but respect the opponents.

"At the end of the day, we shake hands, give each other a high-five. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for your opponents", said Kohli to Manjrekar in the post-match presentation.

READ | Kevin Pietersen's 'Holy Smokes' Reaction To Kohli's Magical Flick Says It All