KL Rahul Gives Chahal A Humourous Reminder Of The Gap Between Them In Run-scoring Charts

KL Rahul repaid the faith of skipper Kohli and the selectors for naming him as the replacement to Shikhar Dhawan as the opener with a fluent knock of 62 runs at Hyderabad on Friday. KL Rahul stitched a match-winning 100 plus runs partnership with skipper Viar Kohli to guide India home to victory with eight balls to spare. In the due course of the match, KL Rahul surpassed 1000 runs in his international T20 career, coming in the right time as he looks to stake claim to the opener's role and is all set to offer a tough competition to Dhawan. In the post-match presentation, KL Rahul had revealed that the boundaries at the beginning of his innings and skipper Kohli's magical flow had inspired KL Rahul to keep the fight going.

As the formal proceedings after the match had concluded, it was time for Chahal TV whose guest was none other than KL Rahul. From Rahul's magnificent strikes that sent the ball out of the park to his partnership with Virat Kohli, the Karnataka lad spoke to the leading wicket-taker in T20s for India - Chahal and even had a funny banter with him. Rahul even provided a humourous reminder to Chahal about the gap between the two in the run-scoring charts after Chahal asked him if he knew how by many runs he was ahead of the spinner.

Rahul's cheeky response to Chahal

KL Rahul reaches 1000 run mark

Indian opener K L Rahul on Friday etched another record to his name as the class batsman completed his 1,000 runs in the T20I and became the joint third-fastest to reach the milestone. Rahul reached the milestone while playing the T20 match against West Indies on Friday. His 100-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli powered India to a comprehensive six-wicket victory against the Windies. Pakistan's Babar Azam is leading the table, who achieved the milestone in 26 innings, followed by Virat Kohli in 27 innings. Rahul sits in the third position with Aaron Finch, who completed his 1,000 runs in 29 innings. KL Rahul was eventually dismissed for 62 after bringing up his seventh half-century. With this innings, KL Rahul became the seventh Indian batsmen to cross the 1,000 run mark in T20I matches.

