Anand Mahindra Hails Team India's Win, Axar Patel's Sunglasses Get A Special Mention

Business magnate Anand Mahindra lauded Team India after their emphatic win over England in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad within three days by an innings and 25 runs. Nonetheless, he has given special mention to Axar Patel who enjoyed a dream run in his debut Test series.

'Which brand are they?' : Anand Mahindra

For a change, Anand Mahindra has not lauded Axar for his bowling performances and in fact, has made it clear that he is a huge fan of the sunglasses that the latter wears while bowling.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the entrepreneur shared a still from the game where Patel can be seen rolling his arms over by having donned goggles after which he wrote that with the match done and dusted and the Test series in the pocket, he needs to get those sunglasses to commemorate the victory. At the same time, the Chairman of Mahindra Group did not hesitate to ask the left-arm spinner which brand are they and where can he get those sunglasses from?

Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket. 👏👏👏Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them? pic.twitter.com/zp4bbyzPl8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2021

Even the netizens joined the fun and also had some amazing yet unique answers as well. Here are some of the reactions.

One for me to @anandmahindra if you don't mind😋 — Dinesh Yepuru (@dinu207) March 6, 2021

That's an Oakley.

Please get one for me too sir . 😉😁 — Ashish Sen (@ashishsenn) March 6, 2021

Ha gift me one if you get it 🤠 — ಮಯೂರವರ್ಮ | Mayuravarma (@PraveenShim0ga) March 6, 2021

Itz Oakley @oakley can help you sir — Kiran Kumar J (@KiranKumarJ46) March 6, 2021

Sir, you should launch “Sports Sunglasses” with your brand 😊 — Nitin Agrawal (@MoodPoison_N) March 6, 2021

Only Axar can tell Sir !! — प्राणशक्ति (@Mac_Max_25) March 6, 2021

For u it’s just a phone call away — Ravula Sandeep (@ravulasandy) March 6, 2021

READ: 'We Worked Really Hard For This': Kohli Shares Happiness As India Qualify For WTC Final

A dream Test series for Axar Patel

The Gujarat cricketer had an outstanding run in the just-concluded Test series where he had made a habit of registering five-wicket hauls. In the second innings of the final Test match, the southpaw ran through England's batting order as he ended up picking up his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third appearance in the longest format of the game.

READ: Mohammed Azharuddeen Shares The Text He Got From Virat Kohli After IPL 2021 Auction

In the second innings, Axar Patel along with veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin worked in tandem to derail the England innings as the visitors failed to surpass India's first-innings lead and were bundled out for 205 with only middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence managing to offer some resistance with a fighting 50.

Patel registered outstanding bowling figures of 5/48 from his 24 overs at an economy rate of two as he finished the series with 27 scalps in three games.

READ: AB De Villiers Lauds Skipper Kohli, Hails His Leadership Skills As India Crush England 3-1

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.