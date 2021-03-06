AB De Villiers Lauds Skipper Kohli, Hails His Leadership Skills As India Crush England 3-1

As India defeated England 3-1 in the Test series, former South African skipper AB de Villiers heaped praise on his RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday. de Villiers pointed out that it was Kohli's leadership that allowed Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to play with freedom and dominate the game. The young guns made all the difference in the final Test against England as India won by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 6, 2021

India continue unbeaten streak

While Virat Kohli might have prolonged the wait for his 71st century, the skipper registered an impressive feat on Saturday as Team India conquered England in the 4-match Test series. The Indian team defeated England by 25 runs and an innings to clinch a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. By virtue of the victory against England, Team India have maintained to remain unbeaten at home for over 5 years now.

The series victory against England also marked Virat Kohli's 10th consecutive home series win at his fortress. Moreover, Team India leapt to the top of the ICC Test Rankings to reclaim the throne. With England's defeat, Kohli & Co also booked their tickets to the Lord's to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship finale in June this year.

Shastri on India's journey

Expressing delight over India's 3-1 series win against England, Head Coach Ravi Shastri took a sigh of relief as his team booked their spot in the World Test Championship finale. Tracing India's journey from 36 all down in Adelaide to the comprehensive win on Saturday against England, Shastri expressed that the team never thought of the WTC and just took one series at a time. He also added that the result of the first Test in Chennai could have been different had India got a 'bit of rest' after the lengthy Australia tour.

Shunning the complaints against the pitches and the noise made, the Indian head coach lauded the groundsmen for doing a 'fantastic job'. To buttress his point, Shastri highlighted the 3-1 scoreline as he said that it doesn't reflect 'how close' the series was.

