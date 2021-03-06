'We Worked Really Hard For This': Kohli Shares Happiness As India Qualify For WTC Final

Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded his team for a clinical performance after they got the better of England on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match by an innings and 25 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal the series 3-1. Unlike the previous two Tests, even this contest did not last for the entire five days as the hosts completely outclassed the visitors by displaying a great brand of cricket.

'Happy to be in the finals': Virat Kohli

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli had shared a few images from the just-concluded Test match and went on to write that the Indian team has worked really hard for this. The batting megastar then expressed his happiness on being in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and concluded by saying that he is looking forward to the decider.

We worked really hard for this, happy to be in the finals. Looking forward. 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cTzFkVheRl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 6, 2021

Kohli & Co. team will be locking horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be contested between June 18-22.

Sundar, Patel help India post a challenging total

Resuming their innings at 294/7, the middle-order duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the scoreboard ticking before the former was dismissed for a well-made 43. By then the duo had already added 106 runs for the eighth-wicket stand. Sundar, on the other hand, made the English bowlers pay for their errant bowling and at one point it appeared as if he would comfortably breach the three-figure mark. However, it was not to be as he ended up losing partners at the other end and remained stranded at 96 as India were bundled out for 365.

England lose the plot once again

Team India had garnered a big lead of 160 runs in their first innings. In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50* but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

