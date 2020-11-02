Andhra T20 League CHA XI Vs TN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Chargers XI and Titans XI are slated to meet in the 24th match of the Andhra T20 League on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming info, how to watch CHA XI vs TN XI live in India and where to catch CHA XI vs TN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming info and preview

Both the teams have had their share of success in the competition so far. At this vital juncture of the competition, it becomes crucial for them to hold on to their positions in the top half of the points table. Titans XI are the team to beat and have dominated their opponents with stellar performances. They are the table-toppers and have ended up on the losing side on only a single occasion after having featured in seven matches.

Chargers XI have also had an impressive run and they occupy the third spot. The side have four wins to their name, while they have lost three matches. The two teams fought tooth and nail during their previous encounter in the competition. Titans XI ended up on the winning side after a thrilling match. Considering the form of both sides, a similar fierce battle awaits.

CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming: Weather report

A significant cloud cover is expected during the match time. Fortunately, there are no chances of rain hindering the contest. An uninterrupted T20 contest is on the cards. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, as per Accuweather.

CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip at RDT Sports Complex has assisted batsmen and bowlers equally. While batsmen have an upper-hand as scoring becomes easy in the latter half of the innings, bowlers have prevailed in favourable weather conditions. In the upcoming contest, pacers are likely to make the most of the cloudy conditions and rattle the opposition's batting order. Captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first.

CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming: CHA XI vs TN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Television audiences will not be able to enjoy the Andhra T20 live matches, as it is not a televised event. FanCode by Dream Sports is the official streaming partner for the tournament. Fans can visit the platform to catch CHA XI vs TN XI live in India. For CHA XI vs TN XI live scores, one can visit the official website of Andhra Cricket Association and their social media pages.

Source: FanCode

