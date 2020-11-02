Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: What 4 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For The Playoffs?

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is about to reach the business end of the tournament with just two league matches left to be played. However, there are still four teams who are still eyeing three playoff spots. Mumbai is the only team to have made it to the knockouts and are sitting at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table.

What 4 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

On Sunday, Punjab's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign was brought to an end by MS Dhoni's Chennai as they defeated KL Rahul's men by 9 wickets to knock them out of the tournament. After that, Rajasthan's chances of making it to to the playoffs were also ruined as Eoin Morgan's Kolkata handed the Men in Pink a 60-run drubbing. Now, it all boils down to the last two league matches of the tournament which will decide the teams who makes it to the playoffs.

It will be safe to say that this year's Dream11 IPL has been the most competitive and intense season as the team which would finish last on the points table will surely have 12 points to their name. With three teams out of the race for the playoffs and Mumbai already through, let's take a look at what the remaining four teams need to do to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020 qualified teams scenarios: Delhi

Shreyas Iyer's men, who had 14 points to their name after 10 matches, were one of the favourites to finish the league stage in the top two. However, defeats in four consecutive matches have rather ended up jeopardizing their chances of making it to the playoffs. They are set to lock horns with Bangalore in Delhi on Monday where the winner will cement their place at the second spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. To ensure a place in the top four, Delhi can afford to lose only by 18 runs if not win, should they be fielding first in the Delhi vs Bangalore live match in Abu Dhabi. This would get their NRR above Hyderabad, even if they then go on to beat Mumbai in the last league game.

Dream11 IPL 2020 qualified teams scenarios: Bangalore

Virat Kohli's side, much like Delhi, find themselves in a spot and they only have themselves to blame, having lost their last three games. A win against Delhi on Monday will see them straight through to the playoffs. However, if they lose, they can afford to by 21 runs at the most if they are chasing, to stay above Kolkata's run rate because if Hyderabad win, Bangalore will still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of their superior run rate.

Dream11 IPL 2020 qualified teams scenarios: Hyderabad

David Warner's men need a win at any cost to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. A NRR of 0.555 means that the margin of victory won't be an issue. However, if they lose against Mumbai in the final league game on Tuesday, they will be eliminated from the tournament and it will clearly then be Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata in the playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020 qualified teams scenarios: Kolkata

Despite their win against Rajasthan on Sunday, Eoin Morgan's team's fate depends a lot of other teams' results, making Kolkata the least favourite amongst the four teams mentioned, to qualify for the playoffs. The Men in Purple will hope that the loser of the Delhi vs Bangalore live match loses by a huge margin, so that Kolkata get ahead on NRR. If that doesn't happen, then Kolkata need Hyderabad to lose against Mumbai and preferably again, by a big margin.

