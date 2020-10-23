Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs KIN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Legends XI and Kings XI are will meet in the fourth league match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming info, how to watch LEG XI vs KIN XI live in India and where to catch LEG XI vs KIN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming info and preview

The Andhra Cricket Association introduced the league to kick-start competitive cricket after a gap of six months in the region. The league will provide a platform to 90 cricketers from the state to showcase their talent. A total of six teams are scheduled to battle it out in 33 matches for the championship.

Kings XI featured in the opening clash of the competition against Titans XI, in which they failed to cross the line. Legends XI also lost their first encounter in the league. Both teams are placed right at the bottom of the points table and will look to put up a strong show with two vital points at stake.

LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Weather report

The match will be played under cloudy conditions. Fortunately for the teams, there are no chances of rain and an uninterrupted T20 clash is expected. The temperature during the match is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip used for Andhra T20 League is known to be a balanced, one that offers assistance to both bowlers and the batsman. Fast bowlers exploited the cloudy conditions and dominated the contest in the first two matches, and the same is likely to continue on Friday as well. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first to make the most of the conditions.

LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming: LEG XI vs KIN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Audiences will not be able to catch the Andhra T20 live in India on their TV sets. Fans who wish to follow the LEG XI vs KIN XI live in India, can tune in to the FanCode app. For LEG XI vs KIN XI live scores, one can visit the Twitter page of Andhra Cricket Association.

Image source: Andhra Cricket Association

