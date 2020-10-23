Sourav Ganguly Lauds Chris Gayle's IPL Comeback; Says Being Sidelined 'pinched Him'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed Punjab’s West Indian import Chris Gayle's performance in the IPL 2020 and reckoned that being benched for long pinched the latter. Chris Gayle missed the initial few games of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season due to a stomach infection. However, Punjab has looked a different team since Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI. Their batting looks more solid now with Chris Gayle batting at No. 3.

Speaking on a cricket show, Ganguly said that Gayle appeared happy and claimed that 'it pinched' Gayle when he was asked to sit out. Asserting IPL to be a big competition, the BCCI President added that these are the things to see and learn from.

“We all think Chris Gayle keeps laughing and roaming but it pinched him that he has been made to sit out. These are the things to see and learn from. IPL is just too much competition,” Sourav Ganguly said.

Upon full recovery, Gayle took the field for Punjab in their crucial do-or-die match against Bangalore on October 15. The dashing left-handed batsman immediately made an impact on his return, hitting his stride for a match-winning 53 against Bangalore bowlers. Punjab’s winning streak began with a last-ball win over Bangalore on October 15. The game witnessed the return of Chris Gayle and he celebrated the occasion with a match-winning 53-run knock. Their next win came against defending champions Mumbai in a thrilling Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over affair on October 15. The KL Rahul-led side then capped off their domination over the season’s top three sides with a win over Delhi by five wickets in Dubai.

KL Rahul-led Punjab will now go up against Hyderabad on October 24 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

