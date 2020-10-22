David Warner's Juggling Catch Applauded By Fans During Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League nearing its business end, teams are striving to secure their place in the top four. The epic Thursday clash between Hyderabad and Rajasthan at the Dubai International Stadium is of utmost importance, with the fortunes of one team set to shatter to pieces this evening. With two vital points at stake in this Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter, David Warner sent the Rajasthan team to bat first after winning the toss.

Fielders have struggled to gather the ball cleanly under the lights in Dubai and that trend continued during the first innings of the contest. Earlier in the innings, Vijay Shankar failed to gather a flat catch and gave a lifeline to Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder failed to make the most of it and fell soon after that to Rashid Khan. Riyan Parag, who was starting to get into his groove after smashing glorious strokes against T Natarajan was soon outfoxed by Jason Holder's slower delivery.

The young batsman attempted to hit the off-cutter with a horizontal bat and ended up lobbing the ball high up in the air. David Warner, who was stationed at long-off, ran backwards and attempted to collect the ball with his hands reverse-cupped. The incident also testified how difficult it is to spot the ball through the floodlights in the particular stadium.

Warner displayed his juggling skills before he finally got hold of the ball while falling on the ground. The fantastic effort from the Hyderabad skipper was applauded by fans on Twitter.

amazing👍 Catch — parvez khan (@parvez32khan) October 22, 2020

Heavy catch 😱😱😱 — Abid zameer 🦁 (@AbidShe28972183) October 22, 2020

Riyan parag's catch by David warner and Johny bairstow wicket by jofra Archer is absolutely organ blowing 😀#NowIsWow @GodrejAppliance #srhVSrr — Satya yadav (@CuteJehaMunda) October 22, 2020

Oh! What a catch by David Warner!!😎😎😬😬 pic.twitter.com/EX4DE4rFNk — HUMAIRA 🔥 (@hmkuraishy10) October 22, 2020

WATCH - Warner's juggling catch



High up in the air, eyes on it, juggles but catches it. Full marks on the catch for @davidwarner31.https://t.co/bnXpSPuIPw #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 22, 2020

IPL news: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad

The Hyderabad side restricted Rajasthan to 154 runs after 20 overs. The batting team had a decent start after a handy cameo from Robin Uthappa and an impressive 36 from Sanju Samson. Ben Stokes was at the crease for a considerable amount of time but failed to make an impact as he scored a scratchy 30 from 32 deliveries. Warner's ploy of getting Jason Holder into the team proved fruitful for the side as the West Indies cricketer bowled exceptionally well to scalp three important wickets.

