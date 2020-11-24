Andre Fletcher Says WI Will Continue Playing Aggressive Brand Of Cricket In NZ Series

Andre Fletcher has said that West Indies will continue playing an aggressive brand of cricket ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand that gets underway on November 27.

'I don't think anything will change': Andre Fletcher

"I don't think anything will change. We'll continue being positive and playing our brand of cricket. It's sometimes tough - winning two T20 World Cups and ranking No. 9 in the world is kind of off-balance, but I believe we'll get back up there in the rankings," ESPNCricinfo quoted Fletcher as saying.

At the same time, the Grenadian cricketer also went on to say that the reigning T20 world champions will be looking at the three-match T20I series as a part of their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that will be held in India in October-November.

"It's a part of our preparation for the World Cup. For all teams playing now, that's what they're getting their minds up for. Hopefully, we can start well and see where it takes us. We've practiced a lot, we've trained very hard, we've put in the work, and we strongly believe that we are capable and ready," said Fletcher.

West Indies tour of New Zealand 2020/21

The Windies will be touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series that will be followed by a two-match Test series. The first T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on November 27 whereas, the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will be hosting back-to-back games on November 29 & 30 respectively.

The first Test will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton from December 3-7 while the second and final Test of the bilateral series will be held at Wellington's Basin Reserve from December 11-15.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: BlackCaps Twitter)

