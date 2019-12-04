Andre Russell's Backyard Six-hitting Video Prompts One Word Comment From Kevin Pietersen

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is undoubtedly amongst the most dangerous batsmen in the world. He was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the IPL 2019 and had a brilliant season last time out, scoring 510 runs and picked up 11 wickets. Hence, it comes as no surprise that he was subsequently retained by KKR for the IPL 2020. Russell is reasonably active on social media especially when not playing cricket, sharing frequent updates of his life.

Andre Russell does some backyard six-hitting

Andre Russell is well known for his ability to hit huge sixes, something KKR relied upon during the IPL 2019. Russell shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday where the hard-hitting all-rounder can be seen practising some big shots. In the video, Russell can be seen hitting the deliveries, delivered by a bowling machine, with utmost ease and very little follow-through.

Kevin Pietersen is a huge Andre Russell fan

Fans poured their love on the post and were in awe of Andre Russell’s skills. Many labelled the KKR all-rounder one of the best in the world while also marked him as a 'Beast'. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is also apparently a fan of Russell’s skills. Pietersen commented ‘BANG’, making many go nostalgic over the Englishman's flamboyant batting itself a few years ago.

IPL 2020: Andre Russell set to be KKR's biggest match-winner again

Andre Russell is a part of KKR’s retained players list. Russell has been a critical player for KKR in the IPL and would hope to remain the same in IPL 2020. He had been in fine form in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10, scoring 163 runs in just 6 innings. He also accounted for 6 wickets in as many matches.

