T10 League 2019: Andre Russell Nearly Gets Knocked Out By A Leg-spinner's Bouncer

Spin bowlers cannot really hit you with a bouncer, right? Well, that is what most of the cricketing universe thinks and that is definitely what Andre Russell thought as well until he faced Qais Ahmad in Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday. Let us take a look at the funny moment from the Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors clash.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell: West Indian all-rounder showers praise on T10 League

Andre Russell loses his cool

The Northern Warriors needed 61 off 30 balls as the ever-dangerous Andre Russell took strike against Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad. Spin bowlers almost never bounce the ball high enough to hit one's head and because of this conventional wisdom, Dre Russ (like many other batsmen) was not sporting a helmet in this over. To his very surprise, Qais Ahmad changed his bowling style by the end of his action, delivering a bouncer that took Russell by such surprise that he literally fell as he jumped away from it.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell, Jassym Lora expecting baby girl, say 'new blessing'

It made Russell lose his cool and give the spinner a virtual death stare as the 19-year-old Afghani spinner smiled and apologised to the Big Man from the Windies. Russell's anger was evident through the television screen and it was very obvious that Dre Russ was looking to smoke Ahmad out of the park. After the bouncer, the West Indian asked his teammates to get his helmet from the dugout. To the Afghani's delight, nothing happened as Russell tried to smack him out of the park but only mistimed. Russell failed to get a run in the two balls after the first one, finally getting off the strike on the fourth one.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell gets struck on the neck by a vicious bouncer in CPL

Bangla Tigers evade Russell's wrath

Yesterday's match was one of the few occasions where Dre Russ could not see the Northern Warriors through the finish line. Chasing the Tigers' 102, the Northern Warriors fell short by six runs. Andre Russell was their top-scorer, as he is most of the times, scoring 41 off 25 balls but in the super short format of T10, those innings are just not good enough.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell trolled for choosing franchise cricket over national team