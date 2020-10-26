Andre Russell To Skip Lanka Premier League After Backlash Over Ignoring National Duty?

After receiving some criticism for skipping out on the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series while still going ahead with the Lanka Premier League 2020, Andre Russell has pulled out of the tournament. The 32-year-old Jamaican has been suffering from some nagging injuries through the Dream11 IPL 2020 and has not played for the Kolkata side since their game against Hyderabad on October 18. However, Russell has not yet officially pulled out of the Dream11 IPL.

Also Read | Joe Root Calls 'rival' Steve Smith "awful And Horrible To Watch With The Bat"

Also Read | IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ben Stokes For His Impactful Century Against Mumbai

Andre Russell pulls out of Lanka Premier League 2020

After Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief selector Roger Harper's interview on the Mason and Guest radio program last week, Andre Russell has pulled out of the Lanka Premier League 2020. In his interview, Harper said in his chat that Russell had made himself unavailable for West Indies' tour of New Zealand later this year citing the need to "clear his head". At the time, Russell was still slated to play in Sri Lanka.

Harper said that he didn't want to draw any conclusions and that “I don’t know what decision he has made. Where he is playing or if he is playing. I can only look and see what he had told me and then look at what happens subsequently.”

He further added that Russell was free to make his own decisions, but that the board was keeping a close eye on the situation, and assessing it as it developed. He also hinted at Russell being replaced by a younger member on the squad, saying “What I will say is that it gives a younger player an opportunity and hopefully that player can make the most of it and really do us proud.” West Indies have confirmed that they will tour New Zealand from November 27 to December 16. The series will consist of 3 T20Is and 2 Tests and will be the West Indies' second international tour since the resumption of the game.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Co Will Be Treated To Crowds For Boxing Day Test: Victorian Premier

Andre Russell Dream11 IPL stats

For the LPL, Russell was brought by the Colombo Kings as a marquee player, along with South Africa's Faf du Plessis who has also pulled out due to national team commitments. At the moment, both players are in the UAE with their respective Dream11 IPL 2020 sides. After his dominating performance in the 2019 season, Russell came into this year's league as one of the most feared finishers. However, his performance has not lived up to his reputation from last year. So far, Russell has made just 92 runs fro his 9 matches at a strike rate of 131.42. With the ball, he has taken 6 wickets with an economy of 9.72.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Referred To As 'Boom Boom' By Riteish Deshmukh, Fans Correct Actor

Image Credits: Andre Russell Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.