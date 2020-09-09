Andre Russell Vs Sunil Narine: CPL 2020 Stats Comparison Of KKR Stars Ahead Of IPL 2020

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell represented Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season until his side lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders on the back of some tight bowling by Sunil Narine in the first semi-final. Narine is now expected to take field for his CPL 2020 franchise in their final clash against the St Lucia Zouks, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 10. Interestingly, after the tournament, both all-rounders will become teammates for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine: A CPL 2020 performance review ahead of IPL 2020

With the IPL 2020 scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates and Sunil Narine still left with a CPL 2020 final match, here is a quick recap of how both these all-rounders have fared so far in the tournament.

Andre Russell’s CPL 2020 form guide ahead of IPL 2020

Throughout the CPL 2020, Andre Russell played 9 out of the 10 Jamaica Tallawahs matches of the tournament. In 8 innings, the hard-hitting Jamaican scored 222 runs at a strike-rate of 141.40, with three half-centuries in the process. He maintained an average of 44.40 and struck 16 sixes in all. His exploits with the bat aside, Andre Russell did not prove out to be as effective with the ball in hand as he claimed only 3 wickets at an expensive average of 38.33.

Sunil Narine’s CPL 2020 form guide ahead of IPL 2020

Sunil Narine played only five matches for the Trinbago Knight Riders in their unbeaten CPL 2020 campaign so far. Across his five appearances, he scored 144 runs at an average of 28.80 and he held a staggering strike-rate of 148.45. While Sunil Narine bagged only 6 wickets with his right-arm off-spin, he maintained an economy rate of an impressive 4.55 throughout his 20 overs.

