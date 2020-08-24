KKR Heavyweight Andre Russell Finds Form With Towering Sixes In CPL 2020 Game: Watch

The fifth day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) saw the Guyana Amazon Warriors locking horns against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the second game of the day. The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to field first. The Warriors got off to a blistering start as they raced to 57/2 at the end of the powerplay.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane sends KKR's Chris Green packing in CPL 2020: Watch

CPL 2020: KKR star Andre Russell's fifty goes in vain as Jamaica Tallawahs lose by 14 runs

However, despite the good start, wickets kept tumbling regularly as they were eventually bowled out for 118 in 19.1 overs. The Jamaica-based franchise had a dismal start to their innings as they were reduced to 4/3 in 3.1 overs. At one stage, the Tallawahs were reeling at 59/7 after 16 overs.

With 59 required off the final 4 overs, the responsibility of taking his team home lied on the shoulders of the KKR star, Andre Russell. The all-rounder scored 27 runs off the next two overs and brought the equation down to 32 off 12 balls. The stage was set for Andre Russell as he dispatched the first two balls of the 19th over for a six and a four.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik promises to give it all in IPL 2020 despite all obstacles

However, the bowler made a comeback and bowled four consecutive dots to leave 22 runs for Keemo Paul to defend in the final over. Fidel Edwards took a single off the first ball and gave the strike to Andre Russell. With 21 needed off five balls, Andre Russell played another four dot balls before hitting a six off the final ball. Jamaica Tallawahs ended up losing the match by 14 runs.

The takeaway for the Tallawahs from the match was Andre Russell getting back among runs after failing to score in the first two games. Andre Russell scored 52 off 37 balls with four fours and five sixes. Jamaica Tallawahs are now placed fourth in the points table with two losses and one win from thee games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Process on for England, Australia players' availability from first match: KKR CEO Mysore

CPL live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 20020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | KKR: Shubman Gill touted as KKR's future captain by head coach Brendon McCullum?

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER