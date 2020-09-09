CPL 2020: Andre Russell ANGRY At Umpire Dismissing Him Wrongly In Semi-final; Watch Video

Jamaica Tallawahs lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first semi-final of the CPL 2020. With the win, TKR made their way to the final as they aim to win their fourth Caribbean Premier League title. During the game, majority of the Jamaica Tallawahs failed to get going, with Andre Russell finding himself at the end of an umpiring error. After being wrongly dismissed during the CPL 2020 encounter, Andre Russell was seen reacting angrily at the crease.

Andre Russell wrongly dismissed in CPL 2020 semi-final

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the first innings, when Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Sunil Narine was bowling to Andre Russell. On the third ball of the over, Andre Russell charged forward to play a forward defence. However, the batsman failed to connect with the bal as the delivery instead came off Andre Russell’s pad and went up in the air. The catch was completed by Dwayne Bravo with TKR appealing for a wicket. Umpire Nigel Duguid ultimately raised his finger as he adjudged that Andre Russell had hit the ball.

Replays later showed that Andre Russell’s bat had not made contact with the ball at all. After he was given out, Andre Russell expressed his disappointment at the wrong decision. The batsman was seen shaking his head and gesturing, as he also slammed his bat into the ground in frustration. With no DRS available during the CPL 2020, Andre Russell had to walk back to the pavilion, with the player scoring just two runs off five balls.

Andre Russell is furious, he has been given out for 2 on a wrong call, Narine gets the danger Russ. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2020

Cant believe the cpl dont have DRS. Such a big game and a player like Andre Russell is dealt a shocker! #CPL20 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 8, 2020

After the CPL 2020 incident, Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund took to Twitter to lament the absence of DRS in the CPL 2020. The cricketer said that he couldn’t believe DRS wasn’t been used in the CPL 2020, while referring to Andre Russell’s incorrect dismissal. The wrong decision proved to be costly for Jamaica Tallawahs as they managed to score just 107 in the first innings, which was swiftly chased by TKR as they made their way to the CPL final.

Andre Russell to bat up the order in the IPL 2020?

With Jamaica Tallawahs’ CPL 2020 campaign over, Andre Russell will next be seen playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020. Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders team mentor David Hussey suggested that the West Indian may bat at No.3 for the franchise during the IPL 2020. Speaking to the press, Hussey boldly claimed that Andre Russell is capable of scoring a double century in the IPL 2020 if he gets to bat 60 deliveries in an innings.

Image Courtesy: CPL Twitter