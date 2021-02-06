Andrew Flintoff Shares An Old Tweet Of THIS Megastar After Joe Root's 200 Against India

Former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has taken a hilarious dig at megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the reigning England Test skipper scored a brilliant double-century against India on Day 2 of the first Test at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

'This aged well': Andrew Flintoff

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned-boxer tagged one of the veteran actor's tweets from 2016 and went on to comment on it as 'With the greatest respect, this aged well'.

With the greatest respect , this aged well 😂 https://t.co/sjhs7HGT1d — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) February 6, 2021

What made the ex-middle-order batsman tag one of Bachchan's old tweets?

It so happened that back in March 2016, after Indian skipper Virat Kohli had helped the Men In Blue snatch victory from jaws of defeat with an unbeaten 51-ball 82 against Australia in what was a virtual quarterfinal of the ICC World T20 2016 in Mohali, 'Freddie' took to the micro-blogging site and heaped praised at Kohli.

However, the veteran cricketer blew things out of proportion by unnecessarily drawing a comparison between Virat and Joe Root (who was an emerging batsman at that point in time) by saying at this rate, VK will be as good as Root one day.

At this rate @imVkohli will be as good as @root66 one day ! Not sure who @englandcricket will meet in the final now ! — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) March 27, 2016



Flintoff's comment did not go down well with most of the fans and even 'Big B' did not enjoy this banter either. He took to Twitter and wrote 'Root who ? Jhad se ukhaad denge Root ko ..!!!'

Coming back to the ICC World T20 2016, India who had registered an emphatic win against Australia went on to suffer a heart-breaking defeat against the eventual champions West Indies four days later in the second semi-final that was contested in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. England on the other hand won their semi-final encounter convincingly against an undefeated New Zealand side led by Kane Williamson. By the virtue of that win, they qualified for their second T20 World Cup final.

In the tournament decider, Eoin Morgan & Co. were on the verge of registering a famous win as the ball was in their court with West Indies needing 19 off the final over. However, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes was clobbered for four consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite as the Calypso Boys went on to lift their second T20 World Cup title at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

