SRH's IPL Auction Snub Powers Fabian Allen To Pick Up 4-13 In 2 Overs Of T10 Match: WATCH

West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen produced a match-winning performance in the Eliminator 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors. The left-arm spinner bagged sensational figures of 4/13 from his two overs to power the Warriors to a win. Courtesy of their win, the Nicholas Pooran-led team has booked themselves a place in the Abu Dhabi T10 League final where they will lock horns with Delhi Bulls on Saturday, February 6.

Fabian Allen delivers match-winning performances after being released by SRH

Fabian decimated Team Abu Dhabi's middle order by dismissing the batsmen who came to bat at No. 3, 4, 5 and 6. The cricketer's sensational bowling helped his side restrict Team Abu Dhabi to 114/7. In response, the Warriors hunted the target down with two balls to spare riding on the back of a 24-ball 49 by Rovman Powell and 27-ball 46 by Lendl Simmons. Allen was named 'Player of the Match' for his stunning spell.

Notably, Allen's stunning performance comes just a couple of weeks after he was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise ahead of the IPL auction. The left-arm spinner who was bought by SRH at the IPL 2020 auction didn't get an opportunity to play for the side in the tournament and was subsequently released by them. However, with his incredible bowling display, the West Indian has certainly attracted the attention of the IPL franchises. It will be interesting to see if Allen finds any bidders at the IPL auction that is set to take place in Chennai on February 18.

Remarkably, SRH has retained most of its players from the 2020 squad and only five players have been released which featured Allen. Seen as the one of the most consistent squads in the IPL, Hyderabad will be setting its eyes on the silverware this year without having to worry much about the auction. The franchise, which lifted the cup in 2016, made it to the playoffs in the 2020 seasn despite many injuries but will be looking to boost their batting in a bid to lift pressure off the top order.

Players Retained:

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Players Released:

Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, and Y Prithvi Raj

