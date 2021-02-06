DB Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Final Preview

The Delhi Bulls and the Northern Warriors will meet in the Final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, February 6 at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, top picks for DB vs NW playing 11s, and DB vs NW Dream11 team.

DB vs NW Dream11 prediction: DB vs NW live match preview

Both Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors have played exceptional cricket in the competition so far. The sides have explosive players in their line-ups, and they are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter as they look to clinch the championship with a thumping performance. The teams had last clashed in the Qualifier of the tournament, where the Delhi Bulls had registered a comprehensive victory to book a place in the finals.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Uses Ravindra Jadeja Excuse To 'Change' India-England Series Prediction

However, the Northern Warriors had emerged victorious when the two teams have battled it out during the league stage. The Dwayne Bravo-led Delhi Bulls would rely on Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in terms of their batting. Whereas, Nicholas Pooran will be the key batsman for the Northern Warriors team.

DB vs NW Dream11 prediction: DB vs NW squads

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Fans Predict Dull Draw, Chennai Curator Under Fire For Lifeless Pitch

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin.

DB vs NW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DB vs NW playing 11

N Pooran

W Muhammad

E Lewis

R Gurbaz

ALSO READ | Joe Root Breaks Two 100th Test Records Owned By Sachin Tendulkar And Inzamam-ul-Haq

DB vs NW match prediction: DB vs NW Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran (C), R Gurbaz

Batsmen: E Lewis (VC), W Muhammad, R Powell, L Simmons

All-rounders: F Allen, D Bravo

Bowlers: J Siddique, F Edwards, N Young

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Awards: Ex-cricketer's Honours That Fans Are Talking About Even In 2021

DB vs NW live: DB vs NW match prediction

As per our DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, Northern Warriors should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, top picks and DB vs NW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DB vs NW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Delhi Bulls Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.