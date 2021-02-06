DB Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Final Preview

Quick links:
The Delhi Bulls and the Northern Warriors will meet in the Final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, February 6 at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, top picks for DB vs NW playing 11s, and DB vs NW Dream11 team.
🔥THE FINAL 🔥— T10 League (@T10League) February 6, 2021
20:00 - @DelhiBullsT10 vs. @nwarriorst10
🏏💥#AbuDhabiT10 #inabudhabi pic.twitter.com/PKXlMniFuK
Both Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors have played exceptional cricket in the competition so far. The sides have explosive players in their line-ups, and they are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter as they look to clinch the championship with a thumping performance. The teams had last clashed in the Qualifier of the tournament, where the Delhi Bulls had registered a comprehensive victory to book a place in the finals.
However, the Northern Warriors had emerged victorious when the two teams have battled it out during the league stage. The Dwayne Bravo-led Delhi Bulls would rely on Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in terms of their batting. Whereas, Nicholas Pooran will be the key batsman for the Northern Warriors team.
Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.
Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin.
Wicketkeepers: N Pooran (C), R Gurbaz
Batsmen: E Lewis (VC), W Muhammad, R Powell, L Simmons
All-rounders: F Allen, D Bravo
Bowlers: J Siddique, F Edwards, N Young
As per our DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, Northern Warriors should be the favourites to win the match.
