Andrew Symonds Invokes 'Monkeygate 2008' Again After BCCI's Reported Issues With Brisbane

The Australian media has been extremely critical of the Indian team in the last few days. It all started when five Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were separated from the Indian squad and were subsequently placed under isolation. Following that, they were accused of violating Cricket Australia's bio-secure protocols.

Andrew Symonds accuses BCCI of misusing their power

According to the Australian media, the five cricketers were dining at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, something which is against the protocols of the country's cricket board. While the Indian team was coping with the criticism, another report emerged which stated that the BCCI has threatened to refrain from playing the fourth Test at Gabba, if the Queensland government remains stern on its quarantine rules.

As per Australian media reports, the Indian board has expressed displeasure over the stringent measures in Brisbane which requires the players to be confined to their hotel rooms, as per the hard lockdown enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reacting to these reports, Queensland's Shadow Minister for Health Ros Bates has issued a message to the touring Indian team and the BCCI. "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Bates said while addressing the local media.

Now, former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has opened up on the entire incident. While speaking to Fox Cricket, Symonds said that you cannot have any dealings with the BCCI as they seem to have a fair bit of power over people. The Australian veteran further said that it probably comes down to what the Queensland government’s going to allow them to do. However, according to Symonds, the visitors are likely to have it their way with the Gabba clash.

This is not the first time that Symonds has spoken against the Indian team. The former cricketer was renowned to be embroiled in controversies on and off the field. He was also a part of the famous 'Monkeygate' episode during the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2007-08 which also involved Harbhajan Singh, incidentally in Sydney itself.

Meanwhile, all the Indian players, their Australian counterparts and the match officials for the India vs Australia 3rd Test have all tested negative for coronavirus. The tests were conducted on Sunday, results of which came out on Monday, the day the teams are scheduled to travel from Melbourne to Sydney for the customary New Year Test.

According to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The live-action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma, who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

