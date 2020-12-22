Harbhajan Singh Makes Fans Nostalgic With Comical Gully Cricket Meme On Social Media

Harbhajan Singh is widely regarded as one of the finest off-spinners to have ever represented India at the highest level. Even though the cricketer last played for his national side in 2016, he continues to remain a prominent figure in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, despite his 2020 snub. For the past few days, the 40-year-old has been sharing archival footage of some of his finest performances with both bat and ball.

Quite recently, Harbhajan Singh took a nostalgic route through a hilarious meme he shared on Twitter. The tweet, now deleted, highlighted the struggle of ‘gully’ cricketers in India while running between the wickets.

Harbhajan Singh shares comical tweet on Twitter, deletes later

On Tuesday, December 22, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and shared a hilarious meme for his fans on the microblogging site. Sharing a picture of a damaged ‘chappal’ (slipper), Singh wrote “Chappal after running a quick double in gully cricket”. The veteran off-spinner also tagged his ex-Indian teammates Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar in his now-deleted tweet.

Here is a look at Harbhajan Singh’s deleted tweet

How much is Harbhajan Singh net worth?

According to networthbro.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth itself is estimated to be ₹63 crore. The aforementioned net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an Indian cricket player. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsement deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. He also has two houses, i.e. one each in Mumbai and in his hometown Jalandhar.

How much is Harbhajan Singh IPL salary?

The Harbhajan Singh IPL salary across all Dream11 IPL seasons amounts to a staggering ₹54 crore. He played for the Mumbai franchise from the inaugural edition of the tournament up until 2017, and he tasted title success in 2013, 2015 and 2017 respectively. He was later acquired by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai franchise in 2018.

Disclaimer: The above Harbhajan Singh net worth and Harbhajan Singh IPL salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Harbhajan Singh net worth and Harbhajan Singh IPL salary figures.

