Harbhajan Singh Reacts Comically To Mohammad Kaif's Tweet On India's Adelaide Disaster

India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, with his incredible bowling skill, was a mainstay in India's bowling line-up for a considerable period. Apart from his exploits with the ball, the cricketer also is very popular for his jovial personality. The Jalandhar-born player is known to share a great camaraderie with all his teammates and also relishes a fun banter with them once in a while. This time around, Mohammad Kaif was the victim of Harbhajan's humour.

Harbhajan Singh's hilarious response to Mohammad Kaif's Tweet

The Indian team's star-studded batting order surprisingly failed to survive against Australia's pace battery in the first Test match of the India vs Australia 2020 series. The dismal performance of the Virat Kohli-led side, not only left the fans shellshocked but also baffled the cricket fraternity. Former India player, Mohammad Kaif also reacted to the debacle on the micro-blogging site.

The 40-year-old opined that playing limited-overs cricket, or spending limited times preparing in the nets, cannot be enough for Test cricket. Kaif also mentioned how it was surprising that the Indian batsmen fell like nine-pins in the first session itself. The ball is expected to move around significantly under the lights but the India team was bundled out in daylight itself.

Mohammad Kaif also suggested that a sound technique and a solid temperament are prerequisites when it comes to the longer format. However, former teammate Harbhajan Singh took this opportunity to pull Kaif's leg. The ex-India player's usage of English in his Tweet surprised Harbhajan Singh, and he had quizzed him about the same.

Bhai Sahb itni angreji 😋😋😝 https://t.co/cihQTS7nkd — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 20, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: India look for retribution after their humiliating defeat

The visitors will look to stage a comeback after their disappointing outing in the first fixture. Virat Kohli will not be available for the remainder of the Test series as he flies back to India for the birth of his first child. The onus will be on Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side in the challenging series. Ajinkya Rahane and the team management have a lot to figure out ahead of the second match. With no Virat Kohli, and with Mohammed Shami's unfortunate injury, the Indian think tank will be forced to incorporate several changes in the playing eleven for the Boxing Day Test.

India vs Australia schedule

The second Test match between the two teams will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The contest will commence on December 26. Here is the complete India vs Australia schedule for the Test matches.

India vs Australia 1st Test – Adelaide Oval between December 17 and December 21

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

