Anil Kumble Applauds Ravichandran Ashwin For Breaking His Border-Gavaskar Trophy Record

Anil Kumble heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin as the latter became the highest Indian wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar trophy on Indian soil. Ashwin picked up six wickets for 91 runs as he became the highest-ever Indian wicket taker in the BGT at home. Despite his six-wicket haul Australia managed to put up a mammoth 480 runs on the board in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ashwin broke Kumble's record of having the most number of wickets in the Border Gavaskar trophy. The off-spinner now has picked up 113 wickets getting past Kumble's 111 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin broke Anil Kumble's Border-Gavaskar trophy record

The 36-year-old has major player of India in the long format for the last few years. He alongside Ravindra Jadeja has tormented the opposition on their visit to India.

Ashwin also has amassed 148 Test wickets in India surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble who has 147 scalps. The former Chennai Super Kings bowler also surpassed Kumble to take the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket on Indian soil. Ashwin now has 26 five-wicket hauls in Tests at home compared to Kumble's 25. Ashwin also became the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, overtaking Kumble in the list.

Kumble wrote on Twitter, "Well Bowled @ashwinravi99 Class !"

Indian cricket fraternity heaps praise on Ashwin

Other former cricketers such as Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra also appluaded Ashwin's efforts. Manjrekar tweeted, "6 wickets on a flat pitch and that too on day 1 and 2 against a top ranked team is, simply said, a sensational performance from R Ashwin!"

Aakash tweeted, "6-wicket haul on a road like pitch at Ahmedabad…one of the best bowling efforts by Ravichandran Ashwin. #BGT #IndvAus"