India Vs Australia: R Ashwin Goes Past Anil Kumble All-time Record With 6-wicket Haul

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has registered some new records after his fiery spell in the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Ashwin registered another five-wicket haul of his career in Australia's first innings of the match on Friday. The 36-year-old picked up six wickets for 91 runs in 47.2 overs to become India's highest wicket-taker in Tests at home, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble.

Ashwin has picked up 148 Test wickets on Indian soil, while Kumble finished his career with 147 Test wickets on home soil. Ashwin also surpassed Kumble to take the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket on Indian soil. Ashwin now has 26 five-wicket hauls in Tests at home compared to Kumble's 25. Ashwin also became the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, overtaking Kumble in the list.

Ashwin now has 112 wickets in India vs Australia Test series compared to Kumble's 111 wickets. Nathan Lyon is on top of the list with 113 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

India vs Australia, 4th Test

As far as the 4th Test match is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj. Australia lost just four wickets on Day 1. Usman Khawaja led Australia's batting from the front as he scored a century before Stumps on Day 1. Cameron Green remained unbeaten at 49 off 64 balls.

Australia surpassed the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the match. Usman Khawaja led the Australian batting from the front as he scored 180 off 422 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Cameron Green also contributed with a century, his maiden in red-ball cricket for Australia. Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy then added 70 runs toward the end of their innings before the latter was dismissed by Ashwin for 41 off 61 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India and scored 36 runs between them before stumps on Day 2. India are currently trailing by 444 runs in their first innings of the game. Rohit and Shubman will resume batting for the home side when the play starts on Day 3.

