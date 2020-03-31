Anil Kumble Follows Virat Kohli's Lead By Not Disclosing PM's Relief Fund Donation Amount

For the past couple of days, the Indian cricketers have come forward and made donations to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund for their fight against coronavirus. The cricketers have also appealed to people to come forward and show their support for the cause. Joining the cricketers in the fight against coronavirus, former Team India coach Anil Kumble came forward and donated money to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund as well. The former leg-spinner took to Twitter to announce the news regarding the same without disclosing the donation amount.

Anil Kumble donation towards Prime Ministers Relief Fund

Anil Kumble recently posted a video on Twitter and urged fans to stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the government to fight against coronavirus. The spin legend spoke in Kannada and he requested fans with folded hands to follow government guidelines. In the message said, Anil Kumble said that social distancing is the only thing which can save everyone from coronavirus. He asked people to listen to doctors, nurses, police personnel, government officials for safety measures. He also said that if people tend to support them, then they need to stay at home.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, CSK star Suresh Raina also donated money to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund. On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated ₹25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also came forward for the cause.

Virat Kohli donation for coronavirus

The Virat Kohli donation for coronavirus victims came with a twist as Team India skipper did not disclose the money he is contributing for the cause. Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and along with wife Anushka Sharma revealed that the couple are donating a certain amount to the PM-CARES fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund as well.

