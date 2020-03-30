The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netizens Hail Virat Kohli For Not Disclosing His Donation Amount To PM-CARES Fund

Cricket News

Netizens praised Indian Skipper Virat Kohli for taking a generous step by donating in the PM-CARES fund and not revealing the amount

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle where he revealed that he along with wife Anushka Sharma are donating a certain amount to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund.  Virat Kohli also hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow. The couple hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to the relief funds.

READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate undisclosed amount to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Netizens hail the anonymity  

While there is no harm in disclosing the amount as the other cricketers have done, the Indian skipper has once again led from the front in style. Netizens praised Kohli for taking a generous step and not revealing the amount. While some termed the skipper as a champion, others hailed the couple's way of pledging. 

Many celebrities are coming forward and donating generously to fight against COVID-19. Sports stars are also donating for the COVID-19 relief efforts in the country. Even the citizens are donating a significant amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and to their respective states’ Chief Minister's Relief Funds.

READ: Anushka Sharma turns hairstylist amidst lockdown, and first client is hubby Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also donated a whopping amount without really making a massive, public announcement on social media. The former India batsman donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

READ: Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh; Times when celebs turned photographers for their partners

READ: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief funds

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES