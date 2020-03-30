Netizens Hail Virat Kohli For Not Disclosing His Donation Amount To PM-CARES Fund

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle where he revealed that he along with wife Anushka Sharma are donating a certain amount to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Virat Kohli also hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow. The couple hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to the relief funds.

READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate undisclosed amount to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Netizens hail the anonymity

While there is no harm in disclosing the amount as the other cricketers have done, the Indian skipper has once again led from the front in style. Netizens praised Kohli for taking a generous step and not revealing the amount. While some termed the skipper as a champion, others hailed the couple's way of pledging.

Well I knew that you wouldn't hype the donation like others that's why you are a champion.🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/vqlwETy2r3 — Sarcasm (@JhandSarcasm) March 30, 2020

You earned much respect man by not disclosure ❤ — K A N H A (@beingKannha) March 30, 2020

That should be the actual way of pledging without mentioning the actual donated amount,all celebs need to follow this.Just keep donating and inspiring others.

People cornering others regarding amount of donation shouldn't be considered as human ! Thanks to both of u🙏 — Brown Coffee (@BrownCofffee) March 30, 2020

The best thing u did is to not disclose the amount 🙏 — Gabbar (@sheruy007) March 30, 2020

Well Done Cheeku. Take a bow. Setting an example. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) March 30, 2020

Many celebrities are coming forward and donating generously to fight against COVID-19. Sports stars are also donating for the COVID-19 relief efforts in the country. Even the citizens are donating a significant amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and to their respective states’ Chief Minister's Relief Funds.

READ: Anushka Sharma turns hairstylist amidst lockdown, and first client is hubby Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also donated a whopping amount without really making a massive, public announcement on social media. The former India batsman donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

READ: Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh; Times when celebs turned photographers for their partners

READ: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief funds