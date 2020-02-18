Anil Kumble Reveals Strange Reason To Switch From Fast Bowling To Spin As 14-year-old

Legendary leg-spinner and former Indian skipper Anil Kumble revealed that he was originally a pace bowler as he grew up and switched to spin only when he was 14. Kumble will be the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020. Prior to this stint, Kumble had a successful outing as Team India's head coach from 2016-2017.

In a video posted by the Kings XI, Kumble is shown to be talking about his early childhood where he bowled pace. Kumble explained how the other players used to point out his incorrect technique, which often involved chucking the ball. This led to Kumble introspecting on his future in the game and after a suggestion from his brother, Kumble switched to leg-spin.

The legendary leggie reflected on how he enjoyed immediate success and made it to the Under-15 team for his state. He also added that there has only been a single incident of him bowling medium pace in international cricket as he wanted to take advantage of a surface that supported pace. Here is the full video.

He always had it in him to turn the game! 😎



No wonder @anilkumble1074 switched from being a pacer to a spinner!

KXIP team 2020 to finally get to the IPL trophy under Anil Kumble?

Anil Kumble was freshly appointed as the KXIP coach last year after Mike Hesson moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kumble played a big part in the auctions where KXIP bought back Glenn Maxwell and also declared KL Rahul as the captain for the 2020 season. The team will continue to play Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and other core members along with the addition of West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell. Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and English bowler Chris Jordan have also made their way to the franchise from Mohali.

