Anil Kumble Has 'no Regrets' For Indian Coaching Stint Controversially Ending In Mid-2017

Former Team India coach Anil Kumble has no regrets over his coaching tenure despite his controversial exit and an alleged rift with skipper Virat Kohli. Kumble had a largely successful tenure but shockingly resigned after India's 2017 Champions Trophy campaign, citing 'untenable' differences with Virat Kohli. Anil Kumble was subsequently succeeded by Ravi Shastri as Team India coach.

Anil Kumble coaching: Indian cricket legend has no regrets over his coaching stint with Team India

Speaking to former Zimbabwean cricketer-turned commentator Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram live session, Anil Kumble said that he enjoyed his stint as Team India coach despite all his differences with captain Virat Kohli. With Anil Kumble as coach, India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings and the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017, in which they suffered a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan. The former Indian spinner maintained that he was happy when he took up the role and being part of the Indian cricket dressing room was great.

India's leading wicket-taker added that it was fantastic to be among great performers. He took solace from the fact that in his one year of coaching, Virat Kohli's side did really well. Anil Kumble said that he was happy to move on despite the controversial circumstances and acknowledged that the end could have been better but that's fine. He said that as a coach, one realises when to move on and he was happy to do that after the team's performances under this tenure.

Anil Kumble coaching: Former Indian captain talks about IPL coaching stint and how he applied for Indian cricket job

Anil Kumble, after retiring from the IPL in 2011, joined Virat Kohli's franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore as their chief mentor. Kumble left that position in January 2013, moving to a similar role with the Mumbai Indians and won the IPL in his inaugural season in the team's backroom staff. The legendary Indian spinner had overseen another title victory in 2015, after which he decided to take a break to spend more time with family.

Anil Kumble took a sabbatical for a year and saw an advertisement for the head coach for the Indian team. He reveals that he was a bit sceptical to apply for the job of Team India coach, but his family supported him by telling him there was no harm in applying. After his successful tenure, Kumble will now return to coaching, having been appointed as the head of the Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2020 and told Pommie Mbangwa that he was looking forward to working with them. The tournament currently stands postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: bcci.tv)