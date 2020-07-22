Virat Kohli Discloses New Style During Lockdown, Fans Impressed With Captain's Look

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most fashionable cricketers in the world. The batsman, who also leads RCB in the IPL, is regularly seen sporting new looks both when he’s out on the field and when he’s spending time with his wife Anushka Sharma. During the lockdown, Virat Kohli has been regularly posting on social media, keeping his fans updated about his life. Recently, Virat Kohli’s video of practicing cricket with wife Anushka Sharma also went viral online. In his most recent appearance on Mayank Agarwal’s show, Virat Kohli has once again sported a new look, which has left fans in awe of the RCB player.

Virat Kohli sports new look during the lockdown

A sneak peek into Virat Kohli’s new look was given by the player himself, when the RCB batsman posted a picture on his social media profiles. In the picture posted by Virat Kohli, the batsman is seen sporting a neat look while looking away from the camera. After the RCB player shared the picture, several fans were left impressed with Virat Kohli’s new look, as they commented that they loved the player’s long hair.

Now, fans have gotten another close look at Virat Kohli’s new style, after the 31-year-old appeared on Mayank Agarwal's show. The official BCCI handles shared a snippet from the show online, with many fans reacting to it. The clip shows Virat Kohli and Mayank Agrawal conversing with each other, with several moments between the two being visible with music playing in the background.

During the end of the video, Mayank Agarwal is seen complimenting Virat Kohli on his glasses, to which the RCB captain replied that he’s going 'retro'. Fans will be able to get a closer look at Virat Kohli’s new style when the #OpenNetswithMayank show airs soon on bcci.tv.

Fan's react to the RCB player's new style

Guess who's the professor in Money Heist for next season? — Aayush Shah (@shahaayush_33) July 22, 2020

The 17-second clip has since been seen more than 34,000 times on Twitter, with several fans commenting on the new look of the Indian captain. One fan compared the Virat Kohli to the famous character of the Professor form the hit show Money Heist, as the captain’s bearded look with glasses looked similar to that of the cult character. Another fan wrote that the RCB player is looking even smarter than normal in this look. While most of the fans were left impressed with Virat Kohli’s new look, one fan shared a meme referring to the player continuously fiddling with his specs during the promo.

Captain is looking even smarter with this new look 😜😜 — Sabnam (@imsabnam12) July 22, 2020

The Indian batsman will be back in action soon with the IPL 2020 likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, fans may get a chance to see the Delhi batsman even before IPL 2020. Several press reports revealed that India may play a T20I series against South Africa before the IPL 2020.

He is so adorable😍😍😍😍 ❤ — priyal (@viratian_forlyf) July 22, 2020

Image Courtesy: twitter/bcci