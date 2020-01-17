Anil Kumble Makes A Huge Statement On The Game's Longest Format. Here's What He Reckons

Anil Kumble has come forward and said that Test cricket has a bright future. Kumble is the head of the ICC cricket committee that will be conducting a meeting in March to discuss reducing the Test matches from five to four days.

READ: STA vs SCO Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

READ: Virat Kohli should consider opening the batting in ODIs and T20Is: Sunil Gavaskar

Anil Kumble on Test Cricket

During a recent interview, the former Indian skipper went on to say that everybody wants to play Test cricket and it is very clear. He then mentioned that the generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that is something very obvious. Kumble, who is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket also added that there is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competition especially Ranji Trophy.

The game's longest format is indeed very special for Anil Kumble. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket with 619 scalps to his name in 132 matches. Only Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne(708) are ahead of him. He is only the second bowler after England's Jame Laker to have taken all the 10 wickets in single innings.

Kumble had achieved this feat against arch-rivals Pakistan at New Delhi back in 1999.

Anil Kumble Reveals His 'golden' Moment In His 18-year Long Career

Recently, the spin legend recalled his 18-year-long career and stated that being part of the Indian side for so long was the biggest moment of his life. The former cricketer stated that the Test series win against Pakistan and England was the golden moment of his career.

"For me, winning the Test series against Pakistan, in England. Being a part of the Indian team for 18 years was the biggest moment. Playing for the country and leading the team was a great honour. Of course, I will always be remembered for the ten wickets and that is something that will remain as my best performance. I had some wonderful moments throughout my career," Kumble told reporters after attending the 22nd Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture series.

READ: MS Dhoni can still feature in this year's ICC World T20. Here's how it is possible

READ: Ind vs Aus: SCA Stadium in Rajkot to become first stadium in India to get dome-like roof

(Image Courtesy: PTI)