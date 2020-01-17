STA Vs SCO Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers in the 41st match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game commences at 10:10 AM (IST).

We need to get the job done this Saturday 💪 And we're ready to! #MADETOUGH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/sl3gJbSR6E — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 16, 2020

STA vs SCO Dream11 Preview

The Melbourne Stars have had a stellar BBL so far and are at the top of the BBL table. The Stars have won 9 of their ten games so far, and come into the fixture having defeated their upcoming opponents by eight wickets in their last game. Scorchers would like to avenge their humiliating defeat and would love to add another win to their kitty. Scorchers have won five and lost five of their ten games and are currently 4th in the points table.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Squads

STA: Seb Gotch, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichanne, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris.

Seb Gotch, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichanne, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris. SCO: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Jaron Morgan, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Paterson.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Picks

Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh occupy places in the top three run-getters in the BBL this season. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis have also been amongst the runs this BBL. Sandeep Lamichanne, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed are all amongst the leading wicket-takers of the BBL 2019-20.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

– Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell Vice-Captain –Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk

–Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team

Keeper – Seb Gotch, Josh Inglis

– Seb Gotch, Josh Inglis Batters – Hilton Cartwright, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk

– Hilton Cartwright, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk All-Rounders- Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichanne, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are likely to beat the Melbourne Stars

