STA Vs SCO Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers in the 41st match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game commences at 10:10 AM (IST).
We need to get the job done this Saturday 💪 And we're ready to! #MADETOUGH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/sl3gJbSR6E— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 16, 2020
The Melbourne Stars have had a stellar BBL so far and are at the top of the BBL table. The Stars have won 9 of their ten games so far, and come into the fixture having defeated their upcoming opponents by eight wickets in their last game. Scorchers would like to avenge their humiliating defeat and would love to add another win to their kitty. Scorchers have won five and lost five of their ten games and are currently 4th in the points table.
Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh occupy places in the top three run-getters in the BBL this season. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis have also been amongst the runs this BBL. Sandeep Lamichanne, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed are all amongst the leading wicket-takers of the BBL 2019-20.
