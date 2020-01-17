MS Dhoni Can Still Feature In This Year's ICC World T20. Here's How It Is Possible

MS Dhoni has been excluded from BCCI's annual contract list For Team India recently. However, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the team management have given any hint about MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. The question is since Dhoni has not been handed a central contract, will he be able to play the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year?

Can MS Dhoni play the World T20?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be eligible to feature in this year's ICC World T20. As per reports, since a player has been excluded from a central contract, it does not mean that the particular player cannot represent India. According to the BCCI rules, a player needs to play a minimum of two matches to be eligible to earn a Grade C contract which means that all the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper needs to do is make his bat, as well as his electrifying glovework behind the stumps, do the talking in IPL 2020 where he will be captaining the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

If MSD succeeds in getting that right then it will be the selectors' call on what needs to be done thereafter.

IPL 2020, Dhoni's swansong?

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and will probably not be a part of the Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Coming to the T20 World Cup in October, Dhoni's selection depends on his performances during the IPL. Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and will be chasing his fourth IPL trophy with the team. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that MS Dhoni has been practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad on Thursday amid fresh speculation on his future.

Dhoni will have to play Asia Cup for return

MS Dhoni, who has been speculated to be a contender for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, can still make it to the squad despite missing out on the contract. If the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman makes it to the WC squad, he will be included on a pro-rata basis, a BCCI official told Republic World on the condition of anonymity. Nevertheless, Dhoni will first have to play the upcoming T20 Asia Cup first and if he plays a certain number of matches he will be included in the squad, the BCCI official confirmed.

(Image Courtesy: AP)