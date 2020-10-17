Nortje Aims Akhtar's Record After Delivering Fastest Ever IPL Ball; Lists Requirements

South African-based Delhi speedster Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 km/h against Rajasthan on Wednesday. Nortje bowled the second and third-fastest delivery in this season of IPL as well after recording a pace of 155.21 and 154.74 respectively.

Speaking to his teammate R Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel, Nortje exuded confidence and said that a good wicket and the right combination can help him break the fastest recorded delivery.

"Hopefully it's something I've got in me and it's definitely something I've wanted to do. Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future," he said.

Rajasthan's Jos Buttler played two scoops off Nortje to register boundaries in the latter's previous overs. However, the Proteas pacer came back and he clean bowled Buttler on the final delivery of his first over.

"I don't know. It's on the day," Nortje said when Ashwin asked about the record. ''I didn't know about the 156kph until after the game. Obviously, there was nothing on the scoreboard. It would've been a bit of a help to get the blood flowing. But, I've got no idea," said Nortje.

Details about Nortje 156.2 km per hour ball

While the Anrich Nortje 156.2 km per hour ball was dispatched for a boundary by Jos Buttler, the Delhi pacer cleaned up the Rajasthan opening batsman off the very next delivery with another 155 kph-plus thunderbolt. The incident occurred during the third over of Rajasthan’s run-chase, which was the opening over of the evening for the right-arm fast bowler. While Anrich Nortje fastest ball of the match was also the fastest-ever recorded in the history of Dream11 IPL, the South African cricketer now actually occupies the top 3 spots in the celebrated list.

